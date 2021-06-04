United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $235.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.75.

UPS opened at $211.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

