United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.94. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 3,010,203 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.

In related news, CEO John C. Gustavsen bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United States Antimony by 2,484.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,712 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United States Antimony by 217.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 360,869 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in United States Antimony by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 158,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United States Antimony by 107.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 95,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

