United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.94. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 3,010,203 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.
In related news, CEO John C. Gustavsen bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
