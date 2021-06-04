UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post sales of $69.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.73 billion and the lowest is $67.31 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $62.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $282.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.12 billion to $283.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $305.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $296.75 billion to $309.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.35.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.13. 56,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,462. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $383.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.37.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $88,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

