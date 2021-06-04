Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report sales of $82.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.90 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $54.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $332.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $332.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $403.10 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $406.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 85,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,622. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 52,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

