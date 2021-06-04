Upfiring (UFR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 41% higher against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $3,714.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00120239 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002412 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.05 or 0.00902550 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

