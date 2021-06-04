Vai Market Cap Reaches $103.96 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $103.96 million and $8.64 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00294590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00237462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.01130380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,121.01 or 0.99901587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 116,679,260 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

