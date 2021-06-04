Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI opened at $59.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.