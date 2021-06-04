Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 6.3% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $62,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.34. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,613. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

