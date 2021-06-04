Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 3.5% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.25. The stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,613. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $242.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

