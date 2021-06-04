Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,287,000. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

