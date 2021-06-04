Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Reduced by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,704 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $275.90. 1,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,774. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.69 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

