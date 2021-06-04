Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after acquiring an additional 162,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.24. 44,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,582. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $67.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.