Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $218.94. The company had a trading volume of 64,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,584. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

