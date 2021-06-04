Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Critical Comparison

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vaso and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso 0.51% 7.65% 0.74% Micron Solutions 7.25% 19.35% 4.88%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vaso and Micron Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaso and Micron Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $69.85 million 0.14 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.50 $1.15 million N/A N/A

Micron Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaso.

Volatility and Risk

Vaso has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Vaso on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, and GEHC and third party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for physiological signals, such as ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsaion therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

