Vaughn B. Himes Sells 10,697 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $148.30. 507,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,102,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.