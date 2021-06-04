Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,984 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

F opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

