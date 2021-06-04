Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,384 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.44 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 13.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

