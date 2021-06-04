Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.21. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $977,718. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

