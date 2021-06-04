VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,778 shares of company stock worth $7,109,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $216.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $226.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.77.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

