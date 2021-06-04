Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

VRSK opened at $171.83 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,552. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

