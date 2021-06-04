Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.35). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of VRCA stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.77. 126,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,552. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

