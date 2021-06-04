Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,672 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $211.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

