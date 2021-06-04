VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Cap Hits $72.94 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $72.94 million and approximately $38,206.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00297625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00237346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.46 or 0.01188015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.44 or 1.00002550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,574,097 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

