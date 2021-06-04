Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,189 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

