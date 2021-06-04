Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,063,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold 15,464 shares of company stock valued at $973,073 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

