Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.55

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 147435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $947.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Viad by 5,571.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 619,713 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,326,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,467,000 after buying an additional 312,659 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

