Visor.Finance Hits Market Cap of $44.26 Million (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003771 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Visor.Finance has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $44.26 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00079398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.01011664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.14 or 0.10056860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00052505 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

VISR is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,528,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.