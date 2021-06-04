VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell Sells 10,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,319.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VolitionRx Limited has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 52,866.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.93%. Research analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.