Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 274 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price target on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 228.30.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

