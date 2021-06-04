Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.11 ($75.42).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €52.30 ($61.53) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

