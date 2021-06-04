Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 77.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,997,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,826 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $108,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after buying an additional 442,089 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

