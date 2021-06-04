Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 32,408 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.13% of Xylem worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Xylem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,982 shares of company stock worth $2,832,452. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.09. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.