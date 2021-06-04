Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $36.96 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $36,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 679,916 shares of company stock valued at $124,449,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

