Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $33,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Newmont by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.80. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.