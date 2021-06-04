Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG traded up $29.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,433.67. 15,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,639. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,303.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,678,652 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

