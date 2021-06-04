Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $155.26 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 10.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $155,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,171. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

