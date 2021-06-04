Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $30,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,211,000 after buying an additional 521,583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,738. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $172.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

