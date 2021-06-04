Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,145 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.57. The company had a trading volume of 32,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.12. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

