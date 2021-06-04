Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 185 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.83. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.40 and a 52 week high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.