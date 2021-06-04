Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 4.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

WMT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,023. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $400.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

