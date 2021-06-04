Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.27. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $11.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.38. 7,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $326.85. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.15.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.