Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.84. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.75.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

