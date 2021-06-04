WazirX Hits Market Cap of $513.75 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. WazirX has a market cap of $513.75 million and approximately $105.29 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004734 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00067009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00305014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.58 or 0.00250609 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.82 or 0.01160831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,841.01 or 0.99729372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.