WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after buying an additional 69,376 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in WD-40 by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 stock opened at $248.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

