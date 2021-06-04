Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,915,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $75,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 320,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,887,348. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

