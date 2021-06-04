Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 62,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.