Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will report $238.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $990.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $932.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million.

Several research firms recently commented on WLL. MKM Partners raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLL traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 459,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $49.97.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

