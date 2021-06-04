Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $74.19. 368,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,798,538. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $187.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

