Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 2,949 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,385,070 shares of company stock valued at $97,096,386 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 129,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,034,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $76.34.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.