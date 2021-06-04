Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 4,560 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.17. 122,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,509. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

